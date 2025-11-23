As Vivek Oberoi’s ‘Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?’ Trends, Netizens Debate What He Actually Meant

New Delhi: Last week, Vivek Oberoi’s comment on the fleeting nature of fame and the possibility that even the biggest superstars may eventually be forgotten blew up the internet.

During a long discussion on fame, legacy, and how public memory changes over time, Oberoi remarked, "In 2050, people will say, 'Who is Shah Rukh Khan?' Maybe. Like today, people may wonder, 'Who is Raj Kapoor?' We say he is the God of cinema. But if you ask a youngster who is a fan of Ranbir (Kapoor), he might not even know Raj Kapoor. History relegates you into nothingness."

Do Netizens Agree With Vivek Oberoi?

A viral Reddit post sparked a fresh debate around Vivek’s statement.

One user defended Oberoi, writing: "Yeh SRK ke statement wala cheez itne baar aata rehta hai. I had to watch and see what he actually said. People have made so much hoopla about a statement said in a different context. Sab apne hisaab se usko tod-morod kar lete rehte hain."

The user added, "I mean, it's typical of social media. But har baar lagta hai kya sach mein janta itni si hai — that too on Reddit jiska supposed perception hi alag hai."

Another user stated that while Oberoi’s broader point is valid, he still took SRK’s earlier statement out of context: "‘Last of stars’ means that going forward, stars will have relevance only to their current box office, not a cultural or societal impact. Their popularity won’t affect society in the same way and won't have extreme die-hard fanbases. In that regard, SRK will be one of the last to do it. Both Vivek and SRK are right… time waits for no one and eventually forgets everyone."

A third user criticised Oberoi, saying: "At least they’ll ask ‘Kaun SRK?’ I doubt ‘Kaun Vivek Oberoi?’ will even be a question."

Another comment pointed out that some legacies do withstand time: "People remember Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Big B… they’ve transcended time to some level. Of course newer generations will forget people, but some names still stick."

One user added, "It may not be as soon as 2050 , more like 2080 when most of us are old but he’s got a point."

On the Work Front

Vivek Oberoi is gearing up for the release of Mastii 4. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, and Prakash Raj. The film’s audio teaser was released a few weeks ago on Prabhas’ birthday.