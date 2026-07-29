/'As we take pride': Randeep Hooda marks International Tiger Day by raising awareness of protecting tiger

The ‘Jaat’ actor shared a powerful message, urging people to look beyond just increasing tiger numbers and focus on preserving the natural spaces these animals depend on. Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared a picture of a tiger and wrote, “As we take pride in the growing population of tigers, we continue to destroy the very habitats and corridors they depend on in the name of mining and infrastructure. Save the tiger simply means, Save their habitats, and in turn, save ourselves. #InternationalTigerDay #IndiaForTigers.”