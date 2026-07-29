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'As we take pride': Randeep Hooda marks International Tiger Day by raising awareness of protecting tiger

Actor Randeep Hooda raised concerns to look beyond in just increasing tiger population and to focus on the natural spaces these animals depend on. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
'As we take pride': Randeep Hooda marks International Tiger Day by raising awareness of protecting tiger
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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