As Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC’s Mayoral Election, Meet His Mom Mira Nair: From Her Epic Reaction To 'We Speak Only Hindustani At Home' Statement

New Delhi: Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani has become the first Muslim and African-born to lead America's biggest city after defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The 34-year-old Mamdani is the son of Mira Nair and Ugandan-American academic Mahmood Mamdani.

Mira Nair On Son Mamdani Winning NYC Mayoral Election

As Mamdani won the NYC mayoral election, a proud mom Mira Naira shared a story by Indian film director Zoya Akhtar with the words: "Zohran, you beauty." The story was accompanied by Jay-Z's iconic track, 'Empire State Of Mind.' Here's Nair's Instagram post:

Who Is Mira Nair?

Mira Nair is a celebrated Indian-American filmmaker. She has received two prizes from the Cannes Film Festival and four prizes from the Venice Film Festival as well as nominations for two BAFTA Awards and two César Awards. Her films have also received two Academy Award nominations. She made her film debut directing Salaam Bombay! (1988) which received nominations for the Academy Award, BAFTA Award, and Golden Globe Award for Best International Feature Film. Her next film was the romantic drama Mississippi Masala (1991).

She is known for her works including Monsoon Wedding, Vanity Fair and The Namesake among many others.

Mamdani Invoked Jawaharlal Nehru

Upon winning and addressing the his supporters, he invoked the words of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He said, " Standing before you, I’m reminded of Jawaharlal Nehru’s words," Mamdani said, quoting from Nehru’s famous 'Tryst with Destiny' speech. "A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, New York has done just that," Mamdani echoed echoing the words the former Prime Minister spoke when India attained freedom at midnight.

When Mira Nair Called Mamdani Not A 'Firang'

In 2013, during an interview, the Monsoon Wedding director claimed that her son was not a 'firang' (foreigner). “We are not firangs at all. He is very much like us. He is not an Uhmericcan (American) at all. He was born in Uganda, raised between India and America. He is at home in many places. He thinks of himself as a Ugandan and as an Indian,” Mira told Hindustan Times.

“He is a very chaalu (smart) fellow. We speak only Hindustani at home. He is involved with popular culture, but he is not into movies, as in he does not make them (unlike me), " she added.

On the idea of her son joining the film world, she had said, “He should do whatever he wants to do. I do not see it in him to make movies. He is very involved with current affairs, politics, and political issues. I think he can be engaged in the world in some way to make a difference. He is very, very interested in that.”

Mamdani will take office on January 1, 2026, becoming the youngest mayor of New York City.