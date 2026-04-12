Asha Bhosle death: Inside her Guinness World Record journey of 12,000+ songs in 20 languages

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s demise has left a void in the hearts of millions of music lovers all over the world. Asha Bhosle has given some of the most iconic songs to the music industry, and her voice has been a soothing balm to many. Asha Bhosle wasn’t just another singer, but her contribution to cinema was also recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Asha Bhosle hasn’t recorded only Hindi songs; her contribution expanded to several other languages, including Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, English, Russian, and more. The ace artist, in her almost eight-decade-long singing career, lent her voice to diverse genres, including classical, ghazals, cabaret, and pop.

Asha Bhosle was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011 as she has sung over 11,000 solo, duet, and chorus-backed songs across more than 20 Indian languages. Some sources state that she has recorded songs totaling more than 12,000.

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Not only the Guinness World Record, but her contribution to the music industry was recognised by several prestigious accolades. She was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle passes away: 10 iconic songs that are loved by millions - From Dum Maro Dum to O Haseena Zulfon Wali

About Asha Bhosle’s Demise

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital following a cardiac arrest, has died at the age of 92. On April 11, the iconic singer suffered a cardiac arrest following which she was taken to the emergency unit of the hospital, where she passed away.

Minister of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra Ashish Shelar announced the grim news. Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence from 11 am to 3 pm tomorrow, and the last rites will take place at Shivaji Park at 4 pm.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X, "The passing of India's melody queen, Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely painful for me. As a playback singer, she lent her voice to thousands of films and music albums. Generations of Indians have listened to and hummed her songs. The echo of her sweet melodies will forever remain. The demise of Asha Bhosle ji is an irreplaceable loss for the music world. My condolences to her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Asha Bhosle was one of the most loved singers in India, and her contribution to the Indian music industry was widely recognised. The list of timeless hits includes classics such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maaro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Jhumka Gira Re, Yeh Mera Dil, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, O Mere Sona Re, and In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke Mastane Hazaaron Hain.

ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle’s funeral to take place tomorrow at Shivaji Park, Mumbai