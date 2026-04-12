Asha Bhosle Exclusive: 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar...Asha ji was a magician, it's an end of an era', veteran singer Ila Arun on what happened once they were on the same flight!

Asha Bhosle's demise: The doyen of Indian playback singing, Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12, 2026. She was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Saturday ( April 11) following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She suffered multiple organ failure, leading to her demise. She was 92. Veteran singer Ila Arun mourned iconic singer's demise and shared exclusively with us on what impact Asha Bhosle's singing had on her. She also recalled the time when they travelled together in a flight.

Veteran singer Ila Arun on Asha Bhosle's demise

"Aise to jo 92 ki age hoti hai usme sab jante hai ki samay agaya hai par kuch awaze kuch log, kuch shaksiyat (personalities) aisi hoti hai jinhe hum kabhi bhi khona nahi chahte hai, jo eternal hoti hai. Hamari life unse bandhi hoti hai - Asha ji ki awaz ek aisi awaz hai jo sukh se, dukh se, dance se - I mean anything you say it is relatable.

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'Unke gaane abhi na jao chhodke ki dil abhi bhara nai, aise hazaro gaane. Aur bachpan mein to main unko copy kiya karti thi. Ye Reshmi Zulfo, & that laugh. So Asha ji ki jeevanta jo thi. She was an actress I think. Because she used to sing beautifully but the emotions, as in a film emotions play an important role. Whether it was a Cabre or any other form. She had given voice of all the songs of Mandi, which was my debut film with music by Vanraj Bhatia. Then Umrao Jaan - Mujra form, then Marathi's songs, love's songs, and children's songs. She was amazing, full of emotion and bubbling. She would sing songs from every genre effortlessly.

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'In fact, recently she performed in Dubai. She was an unstoppable performer and artist. On stage also, she would not hesitate in performing, living her moment. And while a recording a song in studio, despite her being still it would seem as if Aisha Ji is the heroine on the screen."

When Asha Bhosle and Ila Arun were the same flight

Sharing her personal anecdote, veteran singer Ila Arjun recalled an incident when they were on a same flight. She quipped, "unke sath gana gaane ka toh mujhe ek bhi waisa mauka nahi mila jaisa mujhe Lata Ji ke sath Lamhe movie mein mila. But I did spend some good time with her. And also, I remember one very funny thing. I was going to do my show to Lucknow and Asha ji was also in the same flight in business class seat behind me. When she saw me, 'the most revered figure for me', she sang a few lines from my song 'Haath mein bottle gale mein guloband' which is song from an independent album and not even from a movie. I was shocked that such a huge singer sang my song (despite the fact that singers usually don't sing each others tracks). And she asked me, 'ye mujre ka gaana tumne blooms mein kaise kia and she laughed, saying what a new thing."

"She sang it. It means such a huge singer that she keeps herself updated with what's happening around. She gave importance to all of us (singers and performers). When we landed at the airport, she even sang a few lines and showed me how she would have sung the track (in Umrao Jaan scale). But to notice and give so much time to someone means a lot. She also came for my daughter's wedding, enjoyed chaat there, she didn't bother much about the precautions to be taken for throat etc which singers usually follow (in fact Lata Mangeshkar ji too), as she was blessed by Goddess Saraswati herself. Not many people know that she was a great cook as well. It is definitely an end of an era."

"Unfortantely, I have seen the best of these greatest singers in their top most form. We used to listen to them when we grew up - the idea of romance, dance - everything we drew inspiration from her. She was a magician."

Ila Arun on paying tributes to the legendary icon

She shared: "I pay my heartfelt tribute to her son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and entire family. She was a legendary personality who would command respect and adulation when around. In fact I saw how Mumbai Indians wore black armbands in their Wankhede clash vs RCB to honour legendary singer Asha Bhosle... so the entire nation is mourning. Main unko fomrally Shradhanjali deti hun...vo larger-than-life thi. Hum sabki Guru thi.. main unko shradhanjali arpit karti hun."