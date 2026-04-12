Asha Bhosle Exclusive: Telugu actress Kashika Kapoor remembers 'doyen of Indian playback singing', says 'Asha ji wasn’t just a singer in our home—she was a feeling'

The legendary icon of Indian music, singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12, 2026. She was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Saturday ( April 11) following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She suffered multiple organ failure, leading to her demise. She was 92.

The entire nation is mourning her loss. Amid an ocean of tributes and condolences being poured by celebrities from all walks of life, actress Kashika Kapoor, predominantly known for her work in Hindi and Telugu cinema shared with Zee News Digital, her personal childhood anecdote related to the doyen of Indian playback.

Remembering the iconic Asha Bhosle, actress Kashika Kapoor said: "Today, as we remember the legendary Asha Bhosale, I’m taken back to a very personal memory from my childhood…

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I remember sitting with my mom at home, while her songs played softly in the background. My mom would always pause and say, “Listen to her… she’s not just singing, she’s feeling every word.” And somehow, even as a child, I could sense that depth.

Those little moments stayed with me. Years later, while performing on set, there are times when everything just flows—no overthinking, just pure emotion. And in those moments, I realise where that understanding came from… from watching my mom admire Asha ji, from growing up around that kind of music and expression.

Asha ji wasn’t just a singer in our home—she was a feeling, a presence, a part of our everyday life. Forever grateful for the magic she gave us. Rest in melody, Asha ji. "

ALSO READ: Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko…Asha Bhosle – a voice that refused to fade

Asha Bhosle's cause of death, last rites

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

The singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier informed about her hospitalisation on her social media handle, writing, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well."

Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family associated with music, Asha Bhosle is widely revered as the greatest and most influential singers in Indian cinema. In her illustrious career spanning over 8 decades, she recorded songs for films, albums and even collaborated with various artistes.

Asha Bhosle was the younger sister of late legendary 'nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Mangeshkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.