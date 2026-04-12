Asha Bhosle family tree: A look at her children, sisters, and second marriage; Inside her personal life

Asha Bhosle family tree: Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle was one of India’s most celebrated musical icons. Today, she passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind thousands of memories for her fans. She was known for her timeless voice and unmatched versatility. After her death, she has left behind not just a rich musical legacy but also a closely knit family that stood by her through decades of fame and personal milestones.

Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle was the sister of Lata Mangeshkar. She married twice in her lifetime. Her first marriage was to Ganpatrao Bhosle, with whom she had three children. Later, she married renowned music composer Rahul Dev Burman, forming one of the most iconic musical partnerships in Bollywood history.

Despite facing early personal challenges, Bhosle remained deeply connected to her family and continued to balance her personal and professional life with resilience.

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Children and family

Asha Bhosle had three children–two sons and one daughter–from her first marriage. Her son Hemant Bhosle pursued a career in music, while Anand Bhosle has been associated with managing her professional work. Her daughter Varsha Bhosle, who was a journalist, sadly passed away in 2012.

The family also extends to grandchildren, many of whom have maintained a low public profile but are closely connected to the legacy of the legendary singer.

The iconic Mangeshkar family tree

The Mangeshkar family is often regarded as one of India’s most influential musical dynasties. Apart from Lata Mangeshkar, the family includes notable names like Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar. Together, they shaped the golden era of Indian music.

Asha Bhosle carved her own identity within this illustrious lineage, delivering thousands of songs across languages and genres, from classical to pop and cabaret.

(Also Read: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92, leaves behind unmatched musical legacy)

A legacy beyond music

Beyond her family, Asha Bhosle’s influence extended to generations of artists and fans. Her collaborations with R. D. Burman redefined Bollywood music, while her independent style made her a global icon.

Her passing marks the end of an era, but her voice and legacy will continue to live on through her family, her music, and millions of admirers worldwide.