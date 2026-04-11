Asha Bhosle health update: Granddaughter says singer hospitalised due to exhaustion, chest infection

Mumbai: Music legend Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirmed.

Sharing an update on social media, Zanai said the veteran singer is currently undergoing treatment and requested privacy.

“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, has been admitted to hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively,” she wrote.

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The singer was admitted on Saturday evening. Soon after the news broke, fans took to social media to express concern and pray for her speedy recovery.

Further details about her condition are awaited.

Asha Bhosle is one of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history, with a career spanning over eight decades. She has lent her voice to songs across multiple Indian languages and is known for her versatility in genres ranging from classical and ghazals to pop and cabaret.

Over the years, she has recorded thousands of songs for films and private albums and has performed extensively in India and internationally. Her immense contribution to music has earned her several prestigious honours.

She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2008.

Beginning her musical journey in 1943, Asha Bhosle went on to become one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In 2011, she was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

(Inputs from ANI)