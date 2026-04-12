Asha Bhosle hospitalised: A look at veteran singer's health update, career legacy and net worth

Asha Bhosle's net worth: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirmed on Saturday.

Family Issues Update about Asha Bhosle's health

Taking to social media, Zanai shared an update on the veteran singer’s health, stating that she is currently undergoing treatment and urged the public to respect the family’s privacy.

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“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, has been admitted to hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively,” she wrote.

The singer was reportedly admitted on Saturday evening. Soon after the news surfaced, fans flooded social media with messages of concern and prayers for her speedy recovery. Further details regarding her condition are still awaited.

Reah Here | Asha Bhosle health update: Granddaughter says singer hospitalised due to exhaustion, chest infection

A Storied Musical Legacy

Asha Bhosle remains one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, with a career spanning over eight decades. She has recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages and genres, ranging from classical and ghazals to pop and cabaret.

Her iconic voice features in timeless tracks such as “Pyar Hamara Amar Rahega” from the film Muddat.

Over the years, Bhosle’s immense contribution to music has earned her numerous prestigious honours. She has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.

In 2011, she was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

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Net Worth and Career Highlights

Beginning her musical journey in 1943, Asha Bhosle went on to become one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. While her per-song fee is not publicly disclosed, reports suggest that she has amassed a net worth of approximately Rs 80 crore over the decades, as per a report by Siasat.

Her enduring popularity and contribution to music continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike.