Asha Bhosle last rites: Jackie Shroff LOSES COOL, snaps at paps for questioning about legendary actress | WATCH VIDEO

Asha Bhosle Last Rites: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier due to severe exhaustion and a chest infection.

Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle first confirmed her hospitalisation, while her son Anand Bhosle later announced her passing. Dr. Pratit Samdani stated that the singer died due to multi-organ failure.

Final Darshan and Funeral Arrangements

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Sharing details of the last rites, Anand Bhosle said that fans and well-wishers could pay their final respects at her residence in Lower Parel from 11:00 AM. The last rites were scheduled for 4:00 PM at Shivaji Park.

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Her mortal remains were kept for public darshan, drawing a large number of admirers and members of the film industry.

Emotional Moments Caught on Camera

A viral video from the funeral showed cricketer Mohammed Siraj consoling Zanai Bhosle, who appeared visibly emotional while bidding farewell to her grandmother.

Actor Jackie Shroff also expressed his grief, questioning insensitive remarks by paparazzi. Speaking in Marathi, he said, "Tera bolne ka kya matlab hai, kaisa laga? Maa kisi ki gayi hai, toh kaisa lagta hai? Chalo, jao ab… ja chal. Yeh time nahi hai re.”

Cremation with Full State Honours

Fondly known as “Asha Tai,” the singer was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park. The Government of Maharashtra accorded her a ceremonial farewell in recognition of her immense contribution to Indian music.

The ceremony echoed the farewell of her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, who was also cremated at the same venue.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Mumbai as the funeral procession moved towards Dadar. The cremation took place in the evening with a 21-gun salute and a guard of honour by the Maharashtra Police.

Tributes Pour In from Across the Nation

Several prominent personalities paid their respects, including actor Aamir Khan, who attended the cremation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, stating, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji. Her extraordinary musical journey enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts.”

Members of the film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, A. R. Rahman, and Hema Malini, remembered her as an irreplaceable pillar of Indian cinema and music.