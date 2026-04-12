Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Check timeline of veteran singer's demise

Asha Bhosle passes away: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, aged 92, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. She was undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unit, hospital sources confirmed to IANS.

Dr Pratit Samdani, associated with Breach Candy Hospital, issued a statement confirming the development, saying, “Legendary playback icon Asha Bhosale suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.”

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Family Clarification on Health Condition

Exhaustion and Chest Infection

Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle provided an update on her condition, stating that the veteran singer was admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She also confirmed that treatment was underway and requested privacy for the family.

In a message shared on Instagram along with a photo of Asha Bhosle, Zanai wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.” She added that the family would provide further updates when appropriate.

Read Here | Asha Bhosle health update: Granddaughter says singer hospitalised due to exhaustion, chest infection

Passing of Asha Bhosle at 92

Multi-Organ Failure Confirmed

Legendary music icon Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She left behind a legacy that shaped Indian cinema for over eight decades. Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed her demise to ANI, stating, “Asha Bhosale breathed her last today at Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure.”

The singer had been admitted on Saturday after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her granddaughter had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation and requested privacy for the family.

Son Confirms Last Rites Details

Public Viewing and Funeral

Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon and shared details of the final rites. He told ANI, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.”

National Mourning and Tributes

PM Narendra Modi’s Reaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of Asha Bhosle, calling her one of India’s most iconic and versatile voices. He said her decades-long musical journey enriched India’s cultural heritage and touched countless lives across the world.

Legacy of Asha Bhosle

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began singing at a young age and rose to fame in the 1950s, becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world. Over her career, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres, from classical and ghazals to pop and folk.

Her collaborations with leading composers produced some of Indian cinema’s most memorable songs. Her achievements include the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and in 2011 she was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.