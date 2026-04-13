Asha Bhosle’s death: Who was daughter Varsha Bhosle who died by suicide at her mother’s home after battling depression

New Delhi: India bid farewell to one of its most iconic voices as Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. While her professional journey was marked by extraordinary success, her personal life was deeply touched by struggles and loss.

Asha Bhosle had three children from her first marriage—Hemant, Varsha, and Anand, each of whom followed a different path. Hemant Bhosle made a name for himself as a music composer, working on films like Dharam Shatru, Sansani: The Sensation, and Raja Jogi. Her youngest son, Anand Bhosle, went on to manage his mother’s professional commitments.

Who was Varsha Bhosle?

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Varsha Bhosle, Asha Bhosle’s daughter, led a multifaceted life as a singer and columnist, contributing to several well-known publications. However, behind her professional achievements, she was reportedly battling depression for years and was undergoing treatment.

Varsha was married to freelance sports writer Hemant Kenkre, but the marriage did not last, and the two eventually separated. She later moved back in with her mother.

Reports suggest that in 2008, Varsha attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills but was saved due to timely medical intervention. Tragically, four years later, on October 8, 2012, she died by suicide at the age of 56. She was found at her residence by the family’s driver, who alerted others immediately.

Family’s Emotional Turmoil

At the time of Varsha’s death, Asha Bhosle was in Singapore. The family initially considered withholding the news, but her son Anand believed she should be informed.

The tragedy also had a profound impact on her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Recalling the moment, Asha Bhosle had shared that Lata was deeply shaken and inconsolable after learning about Varsha’s passing.

“Didi has taken this very badly. She just can’t stop crying… It couldn’t have been avoided,” Asha had said in an earlier interview.

Asha Bhosle’s Funeral Details

The final rites of Asha Bhosle will be held in Mumbai on Monday, April 13. Her son, Anand Bhosle, has requested fans to maintain order while paying their last respects at their Lower Parel residence during a designated time window.

The cremation is scheduled to take place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Meanwhile, Dr. Prateet Samdani confirmed that the legendary singer had been battling multiple health complications and passed away due to multi-organ failure.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).