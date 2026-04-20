Asha Bhosle’s final wish: Ashes immersed in Ganga at Varanasi days after her passing

New Delhi: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital.

The iconic singer breathed her last following multi-organ failure.

Now, several reports have stated that her final wish was for her ashes to be immersed in the Ganga at Varanasi on April 20. Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92, the same age at which her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar had also died.

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According to a report by India TV, her son Anand Bhosle performed the rituals, accompanied by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

Following the singer’s death, her son Anand conducted her last rites the following day, April 13. A week later, the family carried out the immersion ceremony on the sacred banks of the Ganga, performing prayers and traditional rites in accordance with the 92-year-old icon’s wishes.

The music legend was cremated with state honours at Shivaji Park on April 13.

Her mortal remains were kept at her residence in Lower Parel in the morning for Antim Darshan. Members of the music fraternity, artists, and politicians visited to pay their obeisance.

Her mortal remains were then taken in a procession to Shivaji Park. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were present at the ceremony. Bhosle’s sisters, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar, were also present.

Zanai Bhosle Remembers Grandmother

Earlier, Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, shared an emotional post recalling cherished memories with her beloved grandmother, with whom she shared a deep bond. The music legend passed away on April 12 at the age of 92.

Zanai took to her Instagram account to post an adorable video of Bhosle singing to her. Along with the video, she wrote a heartfelt message, remembering the singer as her “partner in crime” and best friend.

In her emotional note, Zanai spoke about waking up to the painful reality of losing the person who meant the world to her. She wrote, “As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born.

“What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me every day when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with,” she added.