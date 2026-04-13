Asha Bhosle’s funeral: Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle BREAKS DOWN as Tabu consoles her; emotional video goes viral – Watch

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She had been admitted on Saturday after suffering from a chest infection and exhaustion. Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure." Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

On Monday, several celebrities visited Casa Grande in Lower Parel, where Asha Bhosle resided, to offer their final tributes. The atmosphere was filled with grief as admirers and industry colleagues gathered to honour the iconic singer.

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Tabu Consoles Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Actor Tabu was seen visibly emotional as she comforted Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who broke down in tears after the singer’s demise. A viral video shows Tabu embracing and consoling Zanai multiple times, a moment that has deeply moved fans.

Take a look:

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Tabu gets emotional as she arrives to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Grande, Lower Parel. She hugs and consoles Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fdGrYRyvtn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

Final Tributes and Ceremonial Honours

In a mark of deep respect, reports and circulating visuals suggest that Asha Bhosle was honoured at her residence in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Her casket was reportedly draped in the Indian tricolour and decorated with white lilies as loved ones gathered to pay their respects.

Also Read | Shamir Tandon shares pics from last recording with Asha Bhosle, calls her 'iron lady'

Last Rites to Be Held with State Honours

The last rites of the legendary singer will be performed at Shivaji Park on Monday afternoon with full state honours. The ceremony is expected to be attended by family members, close friends, and dignitaries.

Asha Bhosle's legacy

Over a career spanning several decades, Asha Bhosle became one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema. Known for her versatility and remarkable vocal range, she delivered countless timeless classics, including “Dil Cheez Kya Hai,” “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Mera Kuchh Saaman,” and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne.”

She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle and granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.