Asha Bhosle's demise: RCB, MI players sport black armbands as mark of tribute to 'Dum Maaro Dum' singer

Mumbai: A moment of silence was observed at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) match between five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as a mark of respect to legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away in Mumbai earlier today.



Players from both teams not only observed a moment of silence but were also spotted wearing black armbands during the IPL 2026 fixture on Sunday.



In the above picture, Kohli could be seen sporting a black armband. (Source: Official Instagram handle of IPL)

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s.



Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.



She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.



Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92.



Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.



Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren.