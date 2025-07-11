Asha Bhosle Death Rumours: Fake news travels faster than light! Nowadays, this saying is truer than ever. One fresh example is the death rumours about legendary singer Asha Bhosle. A shock wave hit fans when a Facebook post claiming the singer had passed away surfaced on social media. The post quickly attracted attention and stirred anxiety among fans about her well-being.

A Facebook user named Shabana Shaikh shared a post featuring a garlanded image of Bhosle with a false caption announcing her death.

Asha Bhosle's Family Reacts To Death Rumours

Soon after Shabana Shaikh’s Facebook post falsely mourning Bhosle’s demise went viral on social media, Asha Bhosle’s family reacted to the rumours. The viral post was captioned as 'Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away – a musical era ends (01 July 2025).' Her son has now broken his silence. Quashes rumours about mom's death, Speaking to ETimes, Anand said, 'It is untrue.'

Asha Bhosle's Birthday Tribute To Late Husband RD Burman

Asha Bhosle, who married music composer RD Burman in 1980, recently celebrated her late husband on his 85th birth anniversary. On June 27, she paid tribute by garlanding his photo and honouring his most cherished possession his harmonium surrounded by the many awards and medals displayed in his memory.

Asha Bhosle's Legacy And Awards

Asha Bhosle is an iconic and one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. Over a remarkable career spanning eight decades, she has recorded songs in multiple Indian languages. She has been honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

Asha was recently spotted at the theatrical re-release premiere of Rekha's 1981 film Umrao Jaan.