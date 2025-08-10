Zanai Bhosle SHUTS DOWN Dating Rumours With Cricketer Mohammed Siraj, Ties Rakhi In Viral Video

New Delhi: Earlier this year, Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj sparked dating rumours after being spotted at singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle’s birthday celebration. The pictures from the event quickly went viral, which led to a wave of dating rumours, with fans and gossip pages speculating about a possible romantic relationship between the two.

However, the two have now publicly addressed the rumours in the most heartwarming way possible. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle put the speculation to rest once and for all by sharing a video that confirmed their sibling-like relationship.

Rakhi Celebration Goes Public

In a joint Instagram post shared by Siraj and Zanai, the young singer is seen tying a rakhi on the cricketer’s wrist. The post was captioned, “Ek hazaron mein… Couldn’t have asked for better.”

Watch:

Netizens React

The post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comments section with support and affection.

“Finally, end of all gossips,” one user wrote. “Cutest brother-sister duo,” commented another. “Wishing you both a very happy Raksha Bandhan,” read another well-wisher’s message.

Previous Rumours with Mahira Sharma

Siraj’s name has surfaced in dating speculations before. He was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma.

However, Siraj had already taken a clear stand on that matter through his Instagram stories.

I request paparazzi's to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends," he had posted, firmly denying any romantic involvement.

Raksha Bandhan: A Festival of Protection and Affection

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished Indian festival, celebrates the love and duty between siblings. Sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, praying for their well-being and success. In return, brothers promise to protect their sisters under all circumstances and often give gifts as a token of their love.

