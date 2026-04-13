Asha Bhosle's last public appearance was at Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok wedding - Watch

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12, 2026. She was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on April 11 (Sunday) following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She suffered multiple organ failure, leading to her demise. The doyen of Indian playback singing was 92.

Asha Bhosle's last video

In what is largely being reported as her last public appearance, the iconi Asha Tai ( as she was fondly called) was seen at cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali's son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding ceremony held at St. Regis Mumbai on April 5, 2026.

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Dressed beautifully in a cream-coloured silk saree, her trademark pearl jewellery set, and flowers placed in a hair bun, the legendary singer Asha Bhosle posed for the shutterbugs, waved at them and graced the event to bless the newlyweds.

Celebs pay tributes to Asha Bhosle

An ocean of tributes and condolences poured for the iconic singer by celebrities from all walks of life, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, music composer AR Rahman, veteran singer Ila Arun among many others.

Asha Bhosle's cause of death, last rites

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites on April 12, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

The legendary icon will be cremated with full state honours today and the 'antim darshan' is being held at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, Mumbai for fans, celebs and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

A lively personality described by her peers, colleagues and fans - Asha Bhosle's death has left a void in the world of Indian music which can never be filled again.