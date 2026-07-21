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Asha Negi, Karan Kundrra back student protests, urge dialogue over force

Television actors Asha Negi and Karan Kundrra have spoken out in support of students amid the ongoing protests, calling for accountability and peaceful dialogue. While Asha described the previous day as a "black day," Karan urged authorities to prioritise education over politics.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Asha Negi, Karan Kundrra back student protests, urge dialogue over force
Image Credit: IMDb

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