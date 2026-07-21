Asha Negi, Karan Kundrra back student protests, urge dialogue over force

She added, “What I can't get past is this. People went out and asked a question. Teenagers. Kids who should have been in classrooms, studying, worrying about exams the normal way. Instead, things got so bad that they had to come out onto the streets and question their own government. And what came back wasn't an answer. It was force. Tear gas, batons, kids being dragged off the street. Hunger strikes, peaceful protests, none of it was acknowledged. Not one word back. Just more force, every single time.”