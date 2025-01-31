Ashish Chanchlani And Elli AvRam Spark Collaboration Rumors At Elle List 2025 Event

New Delhi: Ashish Chanchlani, with nearly 30 million YouTube subscribers, and Bollywood actress Elli AvRam recently stole the spotlight at the Elle List 2025 event, fueling speculation about a possible collaboration. The pair, famous in their own right, appeared together, sparking curiosity among fans who are now wondering if a new project is in the works.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the potential of this collaboration, hoping it will bring something fresh to both industries.

Elli, celebrated for her Bollywood roles, and Ashish, a powerhouse in the digital realm, could create a dynamic team if they decide to join forces.

Meanwhile, Ashish is preparing for a bold new venture as he steps behind the camera. His upcoming project, which will debut exclusively on the ACV Studios YouTube Channel, marks his directorial debut. Not only will he direct, but Ashish will also take on acting, writing, and producing duties. The supernatural thriller, filled with suspense and intriguing twists, has already piqued interest, leaving fans eager for ACV Studios’ return to the spotlight.