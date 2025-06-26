Advertisement
ASHISH CHANCHALANI

Ashish Chanchlani Becomes The Only Indian To Attend Jurassic World Rebirth US Premiere

Ashish Chanchlani proudly represents India at the US premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth, sharing moments with Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Ashish Chanchlani Becomes The Only Indian To Attend Jurassic World Rebirth US Premiere (Image: @ashishchanchlani/Instagram)

New Delhi: India’s top digital star Ashish Chanchlani recently made headlines as the only Indian attendee at the US premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth. At the star-studded event, Ashish had the chance to meet and click pictures with Hollywood heavyweights Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, marking a proud moment for India on the global entertainment stage.

Sharing a photo from the premiere on Instagram, Ashish playfully captioned it with the iconic line from Jurassic Park, saying, “In classic voice of John Hammond, ‘WELCOME TO JURASSIC PARK.’” The post quickly garnered attention from fans and industry insiders alike, celebrating Ashish’s expanding influence beyond Indian digital platforms.

This milestone underscores Ashish’s rising stature in the entertainment world, a result of his relentless dedication, creativity, and connection with audiences worldwide. His participation in such a high-profile international event highlights his growing reputation as a global entertainment figure.

The premiere comes at an exciting time for Ashish, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project Ekaki. Marking a departure from his usual comedic style, Ekaki blends horror and comedy, showcasing Ashish’s versatility as a writer, actor, producer, and director. Set to premiere on the ACV Studios YouTube channel, the project is highly anticipated by fans eager to see this new chapter in Ashish’s career.

With this international exposure and creative evolution, Ashish Chanchlani continues to break new ground, making India proud on the global entertainment map.

