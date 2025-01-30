Ashish Chanchlani Calls Out A Rude Attitude Of A Bollywood Actress; Regrets Shooting With Her

Mumbai: Ashish Chanchlani, one of India’s most popular YouTubers, recently shared an unpleasant experience he had while shooting with a Bollywood actress. Without revealing her name, Ashish expressed regret over the collaboration, describing the actress as “nakchadi” (arrogant) and difficult to work with.

During his appearance on The Thugesh Show, Ashish recalled how his brother, Tani, was excitedly shooting behind-the-scenes footage during the project when the actress scolded him. “I did a promotional video with an actress once. Obviously, I won’t name her. But man, she was such a diva. So much unnecessary attitude and drama. She even scolded my brother, who was just filming BTS content. She snapped at him, saying, ‘You’re shooting in the middle of a scene, huh?’ She acts all humble in public, or maybe it’s just her PR doing the job, but she really wasn’t like that at all,” he shared.

Ashish expressed disappointment at the stark contrast between the actress’s public image and her real-life behaviour. However, he added that aside from this incident, most of his experiences working with Bollywood stars had been positive.

Apart from his viral statement, Ashish also made headlines for his impressive physical transformation. In 2023, he revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan played a key role in inspiring his fitness journey.

Recalling his interaction with SRK, Ashish said the superstar playfully held his belly and advised him, “Ashish, please lose some weight. You’ll look amazing, I guarantee it. Start hitting the gym today itself. You’re already cute, but it’s time to get fit. If your life doesn’t change, I’ll stop giving advice.”

Ashish admitted that SRK’s words had a deep impact on him. “He gave me advice without fat-shaming me, and that’s why I love this man,” he said.