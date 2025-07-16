Ashish Chanchlani CONFIRMS Dating Elli AvrRam In New Post? Turns Spotboy For Rumoured Girlfriend

New Delhi: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has recently grabbed headlines amid dating rumours with actress Elli AvrRam. A recent post shared by the duo has sparked major buzz online.

Fans were quick to speculate that the two are dating and may have made their relationship Instagram official. Others, however, wondered if the post was related to an upcoming project perhaps a music video or a film.

Earlier, Ashish took to social media and shared a beautiful picture with Elli AvrRam, holding her in his arms. The caption read, “Finally,” fueling speculation about their relationship. Now, he has posted a video on Instagram with Elli, captioned, “Finally, we have been waiting to tell you..”

In the video, Ashish and Elli share a humorous camaraderie. Ashish jokingly refers to himself as a spot boy for Elli, helping her with her dress. At the end of the video, he playfully asks, “Can I push you off the bridge, ma’am?” prompting laughter from both.

The rumoured couple recently stole the spotlight at the Elle List 2025 event, further fueling speculation about a possible collaboration.

Ashish is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated project, “Ekaki.” This upcoming series marks a shift from his traditional comedic style, blending horror with comedy true to Ashish’s signature digital content approach. Serving as his directorial debut, Ekaki will premiere on the ACV Studios YouTube channel. Ashish wears multiple hats for the project- writer, actor, producer, and director making Ekaki a potential milestone in his career.

Recently, Ashish also made the nation proud by showcasing Indian talent on a global stage. He was the only Indian invited to attend the premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth in the United States. At the event, he had the opportunity to meet the film’s star-studded cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.