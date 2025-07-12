Ashish Chanchlani Dating Elli AvrRam? Viral Post Sparks Dating Rumours - SEE PIC

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has set social media abuzz after sharing a romantic photo with actress Elli AvrRam, fueling speculation about whether the two are officially a couple or not.

In the photo, Elli is seen laughing while being held in Ashish's arms, holding a vibrant bouquet of yellow and red flowers. The picturesque scene is made even more charming by a stone bridge and a canal in the background. Ashish is beaming, and the chemistry between the two is hard to miss. The caption, simply reading “Finally,” has only intensified dating rumours, with many fans interpreting it as a soft confirmation of their relationship status.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, though a few still questioned whether the post was a personal announcement or a clever tease for an upcoming collaboration.

One netizen wrote, "OH MY GOD! DID YOU REALLY POST IT?" while another said, "Ashish ki dating history esi rahi hai ki logon ko Vishwas nahi ho raha" (Ashish’s dating history has been such that people are finding it hard to believe.)

Elli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchlani Spotted Together

The duo first sparked dating rumours back in February when they made a surprise joint appearance at the Elle List 2025 event. Their comfortable dynamic and shared laughter on the red carpet caught the attention of both fans and media, triggering widespread curiosity about their bond.

Who Is Ashish Chanchlani?

Both Ashish and Ella are widely recognised for their contributions to the entertainment world. Ashish Chanchlani boasts 30.7M followers on Instagram, is best known as a YouTuber and content creator, but he’s also ventured into entrepreneurship as the co-founder of the beauty brand OG Beauty. While he remains active in the digital space, he has noticeably scaled back on posting content regularly. Instead, he’s been focusing more on product development and marketing efforts for his brand.

Who Is Elli AvrRam?

On the other hand, Elisabet Avramidou Granlund, known professionally as Elli AvrRam, is a Swedish-Greek actress based in Mumbai, India. She is best known for her role in the Hindi film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, starring alongside the renowned comedian Kapil Sharma.