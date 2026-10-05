/Ashley Judd speaks out on Cornell fraternity sexual assault case; Sharon Stone demands post deletion

“We, the signed below, invite all members of Greek life from across time and campuses to join us in reflecting on the women you knew were harmed and all that was not done about it. We are so sorry. You mattered then, and you matter now. The institution may have forgotten you. We have always remembered you. Love and loyally. A postscript is that we know we do not mention the exact fraternities, although we are well familiar with who they are, because we are very cautious about inadvertently surfacing details that may allow internet sleuths to try to find the names of the women we carry in our hearts and minds. Their stories are their own, and only they have the right to tell them. Ashley Ciminella Judd, Ann, Anonymous, Mary Tripp, Andrea, Melissa, Eliana DeAngelis”, she added.