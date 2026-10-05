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  • /Ashley Judd speaks out on Cornell fraternity sexual assault case; Sharon Stone demands post deletion

Ashley Judd speaks out on Cornell fraternity sexual assault case; Sharon Stone demands post deletion

Hollywood actress Ashley Judd issued a statement of solidarity with a Cornell University sexual assault survivor, prompting backlash after fellow actress Sharon Stone commented, asking her to delete the post.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 07:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
Ashley Judd speaks out on Cornell fraternity sexual assault case; Sharon Stone demands post deletion
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ashley Judd speaks out on Cornell fraternity sexual assault case; Sharon Stone demands post deletion
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