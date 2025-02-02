Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan Over Bigg Boss 18 Confrontation: Says, 'Faltu Ka Panga...'

New Delhi: Former Shark Tank India judge and ex-Managing Director of Bharat Pe, Ashneer Grover, has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time responding to online trolling that began after a heated exchange with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 in November 2024.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Grover claimed that he signed Salman Khan for a deal worth just Rs 4 crore, a statement that caught the attention of the superstar. In a direct confrontation, Salman Khan refuted the claim, accusing Grover of misrepresenting him. The confrontation left Grover momentarily speechless, but two months later, he’s has finally replied with a fiery rebuttal.

While addressing students, Grover called out Salman Khan for the remark that he didn’t even know Grover’s name. A video from the event shows Grover stating, “Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don't even know your name. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha?” (He unnecessarily created competition by picking a fight. I went calmly when I was invited. And now, to stir up drama, he's saying, 'Oh, I never even met you. I don’t even know your name.' If you didn’t know my name, then why did you call me?)

Grover continued to criticize Salman, adding, “Aur ek baat main bata deta hun. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me.” (And Let me tell you one more thing. If you were the brand ambassador of my company, it wouldn’t have been possible for you to become one without meeting me. I ran my company like a tough guy—everything had to go through me.)

Watch The Video Here:

Ashneer Grover Exposed Salman Khan



Ashneer Said- it was a fake drama done by #SalmanKhan for the TRP of the show. He also mentioned that Salman is a Coward who acts like a gangster in front of weak people pic.twitter.com/4q8pJV751x — JAWAN KI SENA (@JawanKiSena) February 1, 2025

On the professional front, Grover is preparing to make his return to television as the host of a new unscripted reality show titled Rise and Fall. The teaser for the show was released on January 30, 2025, generating significant buzz among fans.

As the feud continues to capture attention online, Ashneer Grover’s quick-witted remarks and upcoming ventures suggest that he’s not backing down from any challenge.