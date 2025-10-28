Advertisement
ASHNOOR KAUR

Ashnoor Kaur Faces Body-Shaming On ‘Bigg Boss 19’, Jannat Zubair Calls Out Insensitive Remarks

Actress Jannat Zubair has come out in support of Ashnoor Kaur, condemning the body-shaming remarks made against her by fellow ‘Bigg Boss 19’ housemates Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri.

|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 09:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
Ashnoor Kaur Faces Body-Shaming On ‘Bigg Boss 19’, Jannat Zubair Calls Out Insensitive Remarks(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular television actress Jannat Zubair has come in support of 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Ashnoor Kaur after housemates Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri body shamed her during a recent episode of the reality show. 

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Jannat penned, "A person's body is not public property for jokes and opinions. It's 2025. We should've evolved past body shaming by now. She's on that stage because she's talented, confident and unstoppable not because she fits someone's idea of a "perfect body". Proud of you @ashnoorkaur for holding your head high and being You! (white heart emoji. (sic)"

Earlier, Ashnoor's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' co-star and former 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Rohan Mehra also used social media to offer his support.

Slamming Kunickaa, Tanya, and Neelam, Rohan wrote, "Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you, @iam_kunickaasadanand, @neelamgiri_, and @tanyamittalofficial (sic)," along with a thumbs down emoticon.

Rohan and Ashnoor were seen as siblings in the popular show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

For those who do not know, during a recent episode of "Bigg Boss 19", Neelam asked Kunickaa and Tanya, “Jurassic Park dekhoge? (Will you see Jurassic Park?" pointing towards Ashnoor, as she was standing with Pranit More. Hearing this, Kunickaa started laughing.

Not just that, Tanya and Neelam were also seen talking about Ashnoor’s sudden weight gain. Tanya told Neelam that while Ashnoor is working out in the gym every single day, she seems to have gained weight.

Tanya said that Ashnoor had lost a massive amount of weight previously; however, she has now gained some of the weight back and has started to look like her mother.

