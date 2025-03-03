Advertisement
Ashutosh Gowariker And Sunita Gowariker's Son Konark Gowariker Ties Knot With Niyati Kanakia In A Grand Ceremony!

Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia Wedding: The wedding ceremony was a lavish affair, with elaborate decorations and a stunning venue that perfectly captured the essence of the couple's love story. 

New Delhi: Konark Gowariker, son of renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Sunita Gowariker, married Niyati Kanakia, daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia of Kanakia Builders on March 2 in Mumbai.

The festivities began with the traditional haldi ceremony on February 28, and sangeet ceremony on March 1, attended by close friends and family. The joyous event set the tone for the grand wedding that followed, filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments.

The wedding ceremony was a lavish affair, with elaborate decorations and a stunning venue that perfectly captured the essence of the couple's love story. Guests were treated to a delightful blend of cultural traditions and modern elegance, making it a truly memorable occasion.

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their loved ones, with the atmosphere brimming with happiness and excitement. The reception that followed was equally grand, featuring exquisite cuisine, live performances, and heartfelt speeches that celebrated the union of Konark and Niyati.

The wedding reception was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raj Thakrey, Eknath Shinde, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Sajid Khan etc.

