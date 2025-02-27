New Delhi: Another grand wedding awaits in Bollywood as celebrations are in full swing in the Gowariker household. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, is all set to marry Niyati Kanakia, daughter of real estate magnate Raseh Babubhai Kanakia of Kanakia Builders.

Konark Gowariker- Niyati Kanakia Wedding

The much-anticipated wedding is slated to be a grand affair that will be held on March 2, 2025, in Mumbai, bringing together the film and business fraternities in a union of love, legacy, and tradition.

Known for his cinematic masterpieces like 'Lagaan,' 'Swades,' and 'Jodhaa Akbar,' Ashutosh Gowariker has carved a niche in Indian cinema with his visionary storytelling. Now, his son Konark is set to take forward this legacy, as he is all set to step into the world of filmmaking. Having studied the craft extensively and worked closely behind the scenes, Konark has been nurturing his passion for cinema, gearing up to make his mark in the industry.

The wedding is expected to be a star-studded and mega celebration, with close friends and family from both the film and corporate worlds coming together to bless the couple.