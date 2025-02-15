Ashutosh Rana Returns To Theatre After 22 Years With ‘Humare Ram’ In Mumbai

New Delhi: Actor Ashutosh Rana’s largest play to date, Humare Ram, is set to be staged in Mumbai from February 16 to 23, 2025, after a massive success in 10 cities across India. Rana, who is returning to the stage after a 22-year hiatus, has received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Raavan in this groundbreaking production. The play will be shown at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, Mumbai's largest auditorium, in response to high public demand following its earlier two-day run in the city.

The play, which also stars actor and producer Rahul Butcher as Ram, has captivated audiences with its new interpretation of the Ramayana, emphasizing the immortal journey of Lord Ram and Sita. The production features a stellar cast including Danish Akhtar (Hanuman), Tarun Khanna (Shiva), Harleen Kaur Rekhi (Sita), and Karan Sharma (Suryadev), with music by renowned singers Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher.

Butcher, who is also the writer and producer, said, “The play has been woven with great ease to bring a new twist to the Ramayana story with our Ram so that the new generation can love it. The sensitive portrayal of Ravana by Ashutosh Rana is commendable and director Gaurav Bhardwaj’s efforts are paying off.”

With breathtaking visual effects, LED backdrops, aerial acts, and a cast of over 50 dancers, the play promises to bring new life to the epic story of Lord Ram, leaving a lasting impact on its audience.