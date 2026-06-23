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Ashutosh Rana seeks blessings at Kamakhya Temple; Lisa Ray reflects on spiritual power of Ambubachi

While Ashutosh Rana visited the Kamakhya Temple to seek blessings and celebrate India's spiritual heritage, Lisa Ray shared a heartfelt reflection on the deeper significance of Ambubachi and the divine feminine.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 07:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
Ashutosh Rana seeks blessings at Kamakhya Temple; Lisa Ray reflects on spiritual power of Ambubachi
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

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