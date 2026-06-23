/Ashutosh Rana seeks blessings at Kamakhya Temple; Lisa Ray reflects on spiritual power of Ambubachi

Acclaimed Bollywood actor and author Ashutosh Rana recently visited the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, where he sought the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. During his visit, Rana shared his thoughts on faith, spirituality, and India's rich cultural heritage, highlighting the enduring significance of sacred traditions in contemporary life.
Known for his powerful performances across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi cinema, Rana emphasised the importance of spiritual journeys in fostering inner growth and strengthening one's connection with India's cultural roots.
As the annual Ambubachi festival commenced, actress and author Lisa Ray took to social media to reflect on her own spiritual experience at the Kamakhya Temple. Sharing a heartfelt message, Ray described the shrine as a place of profound energy and transformation.
"As Ambubachi begins, I find myself thinking of Kamakhya," she wrote, adding that some pilgrimages never truly end. Recalling her visit to the sacred Shakti Peeth, Ray spoke about experiencing the "raw, untamed energy" of Maa Kamakhya and reflected on the deeper spiritual lessons associated with the festival.
In her post, Ray emphasised that the essence of the Goddess extends far beyond the temple premises. She described Maa Kamakhya as a manifestation of the forces of creation, transformation, and life itself.
The actress noted that Ambubachi serves as a reminder to honour the sacred intelligence of the body and recognise the creative power embodied by women. According to Ray, the festival encourages devotees to acknowledge the divine presence within themselves rather than seeking holiness solely in physical destinations.
"I am reminded that the journey was never about arriving somewhere holy. It was about recognising the holiness that was already here. Jai Maa Kamakhya," she concluded.
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Ashutosh Rana is one of India's most respected actors, widely recognised for his intense screen presence and versatile performances. While he gained fame for portraying memorable antagonists, he has successfully showcased his range through diverse character roles across multiple film industries.
Lisa Ray is an internationally acclaimed actress, author, and former supermodel. Renowned for her work in global cinema and her pioneering role in India's modeling industry during the 1990s, she is also admired for her resilience and advocacy following her battle with cancer.
Located atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Assam, the Kamakhya Temple is among Hinduism's most revered shrines. Dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, the temple is considered the oldest of the 51 sacred Shakti Peethas and remains a prominent centre for Tantric worship and spiritual practice. Every year, the Ambubachi festival draws thousands of devotees who gather to celebrate the divine feminine and the cycles of creation and renewal.
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