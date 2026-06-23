/Ashutosh Rana seeks blessings at Kamakhya Temple; Lisa Ray reflects on spiritual power of Ambubachi

Located atop Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Assam, the Kamakhya Temple is among Hinduism's most revered shrines. Dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, the temple is considered the oldest of the 51 sacred Shakti Peethas and remains a prominent centre for Tantric worship and spiritual practice. Every year, the Ambubachi festival draws thousands of devotees who gather to celebrate the divine feminine and the cycles of creation and renewal.