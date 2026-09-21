Asian Games 2026: R Madhavan reacts as son Vedaant misses final | See story

The Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya saw mixed fortunes for India on Monday, marked by a near-miss in the pool for actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant and a podium finish on the shooting range.
In the swimming pool, India's men’s 4x200m freestyle relay squad failed to reach the final after finishing ninth among 13 nations in the heats. The four-member team, comprising Sajan Prakash, Dhakshan Shashikumar, Vedaant Madhavan, and Aneesh Sunil, posted a time of 7:24.32, finishing just 0.2 seconds outside the top-eight qualification cut-off.
Following the event, Vedaant took to his official social media handle to reflect on the result, writing, "Missed finals by 0.2 and best Indian by 0.5 200 free day after." His father, actor R Madhavan, re-shared the post accompanied by supportive emojis.
Take a look:
In an otherwise quiet day for the swimming contingent, two-time Olympian Srihari Nataraj delivered a strong performance to qualify for the men’s 50m backstroke final. Nataraj clocked 25.37 seconds to finish third in his heat and joint-ninth overall alongside Iran's Homer Abbasi, securing his spot in the medal event.
India's shooting contingent added to the nation's medal tally as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, and Himanshu Dhillon won the silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event. The Indian team accumulated a total score of 1890.1 to take second place, finishing behind China, who clinched gold with 1899.0 points. South Korea bagged the bronze medal with a score of 1841.4.
This marks India's third medal at the Asian Games 2026, with all three being silver medals earned on the shooting range. The performance builds on Sunday's campaign, where Elavenil Valarivan bagged an individual silver in the women's 10m air rifle, while also teaming up with Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod to secure the team silver.
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