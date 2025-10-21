Asrani Passes Away At 84: Veteran Actor To Share Screen Alongside Akshay Kumar For Last Time In THESE TWO Films - Know Details

New Delhi: Iconic Bollywood actor and comedy legend Govardhan Asrani, fondly known simply as Asrani, passed away on Monday at the age of 84, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy of laughter and memorable characters.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his team on Instagram in an emotional tribute, where they captioned the post:

(Translation: The news of the demise of Asrani ji, the king of laughter, ruling over millions of hearts has immersed us all in deep sorrow.

He gave a new identity to Indian cinema with his unique acting, simplicity and humor.

The life they put into every character, will live in our memories forever.

Their departure is not just the film industry, but the loss of everyone who ever smiled at their acting.

Praying to God that his soul rest in peace

Om Shanti:)

(Translation: "Our beloved Asrani Ji, who brought smiles to everyone’s faces, is no longer with us.

His passing is an irreparable loss to both Hindi cinema and our hearts.

The indelible mark he left through his performances will remain eternal.

May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti.")

Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute

Actor Akshay Kumar, who collaborated with Asrani in several beloved comedies, expressed profound grief in a heartfelt social media post. Kumar recalled their recent interaction on the sets of Haiwaan, an upcoming film directed by Priyadarshan, where the two had met just a week before Asrani’s passing.

"Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing." Akshay wrote.

He further added, "From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti"

Akshay also shared an unseen picture with Asrani, presumably from the sets of one of their upcoming films.

Take a look at his post:

Asrani’s Final On-Screen Appearance

Despite his passing, fans will get to see Asrani on the big screen one last time. He had recently completed filming for Haiwaan, which is currently in post-production, and is also expected to appear in Bhoot Bangla, another upcoming project.

These final films will now serve as a poignant farewell from the legendary actor, allowing audiences to witness his signature charm and comic timing once more.

Final Rites Held in Mumbai

Asrani passed away at 3 PM on Monday at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, after a prolonged illness. His manager, Babu Bhai Thiba, confirmed the news to ANI. The actor’s last rites were conducted at the Santacruz crematorium the same evening, through electric cremation.

He is survived by his wife Manju Asrani, sister, and nephew. The couple had no children.

Fans Mourn The Loss

As news of Asrani’s passing broke, social media platforms flooded with tributes from fans, actors, and colleagues. Many shared their favourite scenes, iconic lines, and nostalgic clips of his legendary performances that spanned over five decades.

Known for roles in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Rafoo Chakkar, Bawarchi, and later cult comedies like Hera Pheri and Dhamaal, Asrani was more than a comic actor, he was a generational talent whose expressions, timing, and voice became part of Indian cinematic history.