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Assam floods: Alia Bhatt voices concerns for flood-affected Assam, appeals for immediate relief

Assam Floods: According to the DRIMS report, the agricultural sector has taken a massive hit with 45,341.98 hectares of crop area currently submerged.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:29 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
Assam floods: Alia Bhatt voices concerns for flood-affected Assam, appeals for immediate relief
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