/Assam floods: Alia Bhatt voices concerns for flood-affected Assam, appeals for immediate relief

Mumbai: As Assam continues to be battered by extreme flood conditions, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has expressed her concerns over the devastation. Highlighting the scale of the tragedy, Alia wrote, "Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country, with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time. More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love."