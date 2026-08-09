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Assam floods: Samay Raina donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund

Stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as floods continue to affect several parts of the state.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 10:03 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Assam floods: Samay Raina donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund
Image Credit: @samay raina/Instagram

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