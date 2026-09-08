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Assam marks 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika with statewide events and cultural programmes

Assam is celebrating the birth centenary of legendary musician Dr Bhupen Hazarika with programmes across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the final centenary celebration will be held in Delhi on November 29, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
Assam marks 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika with statewide events and cultural programmes
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Assam marks 100th birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika with statewide events and cultural programmes
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