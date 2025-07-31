Advertisement
Assamese Actress Nandinee Kashyap Arrested In Alleged Hit-And-Run Case In Guwahati

Guwahati city police produced the accused before a local court in Guwahati, and the court sent her to 2 days' police custody.

|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 09:45 AM IST|Source: ANI
Trending Photos

Assamese Actress Nandinee Kashyap Arrested In Alleged Hit-And-Run Case In Guwahati Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@Nandinee Kashyap

Guwahati: Assamese actress Nandinee Kashyap was arrested by the Guwahati City Police in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident that led to the death of a 21-year-old youth.

The deceased has been identified as Samiul Haque, an engineering student who was reportedly engaged with the Guwahati Smart City project on a temporary basis.

On Wednesday, Guwahati city police produced the accused before a local court in Guwahati, and the court sent her to 2 days' police custody.

Police said the incident occurred on the night of July 25 in the Dakshingaon area of Kahilipara, where the victim was allegedly hit by a vehicle belonging to the actress. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday evening.

"We arrested the lady identified as Nandinee Kashyap in connection with the incident. Earlier, we registered a case at the Dispur police station, where all sections were bailable. But after the death of Samiul Haque, we appealed to the court to add another section which is non-bailable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati City, Jayanta Sarathi Borah told ANI.

The senior police officer also said that the deceased was a student and he was temporarily engaged in the Guwahati Smart City project works. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK