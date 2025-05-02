'Assigning Blame...' Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Issues Fresh Statement Against 'Fake' Quote Blaming Pakistan Army Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Amid the Pahalgam Attack, a widely circulated statement on social media, being 'falsely attributed' to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has been going viral.

The statement, which upright blames the Pakistani Army, is also a request to the 'Prime Minister of India' to uplift the ban as it states 'We the common people of Pakistan have done nothing wrong to India'.

Take a look at the 'fake quote' circulated on social media:

Hania took to her social media account to address this viral statement, Hania called the quote 'fabricated' and wrote, "Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe."

Condemning the attack she continued, "That being said, this is a deeply sensitive and emotional time. My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy-not politicization."

She further urged the public to avoid sweeping generalizations, "In times like these, it's easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice, and healing."

"To my beloved supporters, your love means everything to me. I kindly ask everyone to check the truth before sharing and to approach these difficult times with kindness and clarity. Let us honor those impacted by choosing empathy, truth, and togetherness. I remain committed to spreading positivity and respect in all that I do. With sincere condolences and hope for peace, Hania Aamir," she concluded.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.