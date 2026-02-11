Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015712https://zeenews.india.com/people/at-36-i-was-completely-down-kapil-sharma-opens-up-on-battling-depression-3015712.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople‘At 36, I was completely down’: Kapil Sharma opens up on battling depression
KAPIL SHARMA

‘At 36, I was completely down’: Kapil Sharma opens up on battling depression

Kapil will be back with The Great Indian Kapil Show season 5 very soon on Netflix.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘At 36, I was completely down’: Kapil Sharma opens up on battling depressionPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor, Kapil Sharma has made a niche spot for himself. Today, he is more than just a television host - his brand of comedy is adored by the masses and celebrities love gracing his show. But, he did have his share of ups and downs - both professionally and personally. 

Kapil Sharma on depression

In an interview with Times of India, Kapil Sharma recently recalled the time he dealt with depression and how it affected him. "Every phase had its own charm. Childhood was different. When my father was there, that phase was different. After he died in 2004, life went completely off track. Then I got another chance on TV and came back on track. At 36, depression hit me hard, and I went completely down. People started saying, 'He's finished.' Then I got married. Then the show came back. Then I did 300+ episodes again," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kapil Sharma on his biopic

The actor also reacted to the buzz around his biopic. "What biopic will they make now? Those people are actually our friends, the producers. They wanted to make it. But I believe I've just begun to understand life properly. So no, I don't think so-not at this point, " he quipped.

On the work front, Kapil was last seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. 

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the opening guest, followed by a number of celebrities including singer AP Dhillon and comedian Anubhav Bassi among others.

Kapil will be back with The Great Indian Kapil Show season 5 very soon on Netflix. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2026: Farhan, Usman Tariq lead Pakistan to 32-run win over USA
Sri Lanka
Huge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 WC 2026
US-India
India as key US supply chain hub to bypass China, says USTR Greer
'H-1B visa programme
US lawmaker introduces bill to eliminate H-1B visa programme by 2027
India vs Namibia
Delhi Metro extends services for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match
New Zealand vs UAE
T20 World Cup 2026: Seifert, Allen power New Zealand to thumping win over UAE
Pakistan Navy Chief Malaysia Visit
As PM Modi lands in Malaysia, disturbed Pak sends naval chief to Kuala Lumpur
US Greenland Controversy
US Vice President JD Vance revives Trump's Greenland annexation bid
General M M Naravane
Unpublished or Leaked? Row over General Naravane’s memoir | Explained
IND vs NAM
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia