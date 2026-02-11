‘At 36, I was completely down’: Kapil Sharma opens up on battling depression

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor, Kapil Sharma has made a niche spot for himself. Today, he is more than just a television host - his brand of comedy is adored by the masses and celebrities love gracing his show. But, he did have his share of ups and downs - both professionally and personally.

Kapil Sharma on depression

In an interview with Times of India, Kapil Sharma recently recalled the time he dealt with depression and how it affected him. "Every phase had its own charm. Childhood was different. When my father was there, that phase was different. After he died in 2004, life went completely off track. Then I got another chance on TV and came back on track. At 36, depression hit me hard, and I went completely down. People started saying, 'He's finished.' Then I got married. Then the show came back. Then I did 300+ episodes again," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kapil Sharma on his biopic

The actor also reacted to the buzz around his biopic. "What biopic will they make now? Those people are actually our friends, the producers. They wanted to make it. But I believe I've just begun to understand life properly. So no, I don't think so-not at this point, " he quipped.

On the work front, Kapil was last seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the opening guest, followed by a number of celebrities including singer AP Dhillon and comedian Anubhav Bassi among others.

Kapil will be back with The Great Indian Kapil Show season 5 very soon on Netflix.