At 44, Kareena Kapoor Has Changed Her Lifestyle Routine, Now Eats Dinner By 6 PM, Lights Out By 9.30 PM - Her Fitness Mantra Revealed!

New Delhi: The Bollywood begum Kareena Kapoor Khan in her latest interview with Nod magazine opened up on her new changed lifestyle routine, fitness mantra and family life.

The 44-year-old stunner, who is an avid social media user as well dropped a post on Instagram too about her latest magazine photoshoot and interview.

Kareena Kapoor On New Eat, Sleep Time

Kareena eats early dinner and hits the bed before 10 pm. She told the magazine, "Dinner by 6 pm, lights out by 9:30 pm, morning workouts before the world wakes up. My friends know not to expect me at parties. And they respect that. They know I’ll be watching Schitt’s Creek on low volume!"

She also said that when the family is together, they like to cook. “We love cooking together as a family. Saif, the kids, me—we’re all in the kitchen. Saif is obsessed with Kerala cuisine. He’s always trying out new recipes—idiyappams, coconut-based stews, everything. Me? I need my one proper Indian meal a day. Non-negotiable.”

Adding more on her fitness mantra and workout, the diva added, "If I don’t work out, I’m in a bad mood. Post-COVID, I realised how important fitness is—not for vanity, but for well-being. It’s my mood stabiliser, my anchor."

Kareena On 'Not Chasing Roles'

Reflecting on her journey in the industry, Kareena quipped, "I’m happy I’m not chasing anymore. I see younger actors running from one thing to the next, and I just think: I’m glad I’m past that."