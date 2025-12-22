Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAt 59, Salman Khan’s Gym Photos Prove Age Is Just A Number Ahead Of 60th Birthday
SALMAN KHAN

At 59, Salman Khan’s Gym Photos Prove Age Is Just A Number Ahead Of 60th Birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared gym photos on social media, sparking a countdown to his 60th birthday. 

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 07:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
At 59, Salman Khan’s Gym Photos Prove Age Is Just A Number Ahead Of 60th Birthday(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is all set to clock the big 60 on the 27th of December, has shared a few pictures straight from his gym that scream volumes of his fitness at the age of 59. 

The actor took to social media to share pictures of himself looking extremely fit. Dressed in a gym vest and shorts, he appeared as fit as ever.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Salman joked, “I wish I could look like this when I turn 60—6 days from now,” playfully hinting at his upcoming milestone birthday.

For the uninitiated, on the professional front, Salman, who had been busy as a bee with the shooting of his movie Galwan, recently wrapped up with its filming.

Salman, who had earlier sported a moustache for the movie, surprised his fans with a clean-shaven look recently. Khan had sported the moustache look for months at a stretch as he shot for the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ and also went on for his Dabangg Tour.

The actor, a few days ago, was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, surrounded by heavy security, where he publicly flaunted his clean-shaven look.

Talking about Galwan, the film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China, on June 15, 2020, during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The actor, who had been busy as a bee with his work commitments, in November was seen busy with his Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded show in Doha.

The 'Sultan' actor, back then, had treated his fans with a fun backstage glimpse on social media.

Salman took to his social media account and dropped a photo of himself getting his leg stretched.

Wearing a grey T-shirt and black denim, he had his leg placed on a man's shoulders, most likely his brother Sohail Khan. The actor flaunted his flexibility like a pro. The image was accompanied by a hilarious caption that read, "Aahhhhaaa".

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

