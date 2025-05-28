Mumbai: After turning heads with her stylish debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt jetted off to Spain to attend the wedding of her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov.

A video from the wedding has been going viral, where the 'Raazi' actress can be seen dressed in a colourful kalidar lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse.To give it a fun, boho-chic feel, Alia added a purple bandanna and dark sunglasses.

The actress can be seen all smiles as she poses with the newlyweds and her close friends. Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, also a close friend of Alia, was spotted in the video wearing a purple lehenga.

The actress, who made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, left fans speechless with her outfit choices on the red carpet. For day one of her appearance, Alia chose a Schiaparelli gown, styled by Rhea Kapoor. For the closing ceremony, the actress wore a custom Gucci saree--the brand's first-ever made-to-order saree--leaving fashion watchers impressed.