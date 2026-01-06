Advertisement
PAWAN SINGH

At Bhojpuri Power Star Pawan Singh's 40th Birthday Bash, Fans Spot Mystery Woman With 'Sindoor' - Meet Actress Mahima Singh

Pawan Singh Birthday Video: At the event, his mother was also present and she even gifted him a gold chain, after which the actor got emotional.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
At Bhojpuri Power Star Pawan Singh's 40th Birthday Bash, Fans Spot Mystery Woman With 'Sindoor' - Meet Actress Mahima SinghPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor-politician Pawan Singh recently turned 40 and his birthday bash video went viral on the internet. In the clip, the actor can be seen surrounded by well-wishers and fans while he cuts the birthday cake. However, a mystery woman standing next to Pawan Singh, adorning sindoor, raised many eyebrows with many speculating if she is related to the star. 

Who Is Mahima Singh?

But let's burst the rumour bubble. The mystery woman in the video is none other than Bhojpuri actress Mahima Singh. The birthday video was posted by Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti on Instagram. Take a look here: 

Mahima Singh hails from Banda, Uttar Pradesh. She is currently working with Pawan Singh in an upcoming project. Earlier, a song titled ‘Bani Laika’ featuring the two was released online.

Pawan Singh's 40th Birthday Party

According to Bhaskar, another birthday bash for Pawan Singh was held at Hotel Centrum in Sushant Golf City. At the event, his mother was also present and she even gifted him a gold chain, after which the actor got emotional and said, "Now I can achieve anything. As long as my mother is there, life is meaningful; without her, I am nothing. Mother is everything."

Former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain among others were present at the Lucknow event.

