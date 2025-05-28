New Delhi: Deepika Padukone became the first Indian in 2017 to front a global luxury brand, marking a turning point in how global luxury brands view Indian talent and many joining the first wave.

Recently, Deepika graced the EN ÉQULIBRE Cartier High Jewellery Event in Stockholm, Sweden where she looked every bit of a goddess in red, wearing her hair open and slick and with Cartier statement high jewellery as she attended the event alongside Zoe Saldana and other International personalities like herself.

Earlier, the actress attended Cartier galas like 25th anniversary celebration in Abu Dhabi, decked in their exquisite jewels, and for this event too, she opted for gorgeous piece from their collection. The first face from India, the trailblazing global brand ambassador for French luxury jewellery house Cartier is currently attending a high-fashion gala in Stockholm. Her stunning photos have left the fans mesmerised!

DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S REPLY TO SANDEEP VANGA REDDY?

Other than her red carpet photos getting viral, it was a behind-the-scenes clip from the event that captured public attention. In the candid video, Deepika Padukone shared a thought-provoking message personal and professional challenges. "I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic. Whenever I'm faced with complicated situations or difficult situations, I think, to

be able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions and stand by decisions

that really give me a lot of peace, is when I feel most in equilibrium."

Deepika padukone in a new interview talking about being TRUTHFUL & AUTHENTIC and making decisions that gives her peace of mind. pic.twitter.com/Uhgr70DmOI — , (@mastanified) May 27, 2025

Although the actress didn't name anyone directly, fans thought her statement as a subtle nod to the heated situation that unfolded between Sandeep Vanga Reddy and Deepika over 'Spirit' casting.

As the global ambassador of Cartier, she represents a new era of Indian influence in fashion and influence.