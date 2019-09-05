At Cauvery Calling event, Kangana Ranaut slams Aarey colony tree cutting decision

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is closely associated with Cauvery Calling campaign aimed at creating awareness about the environmental hazards and shrinking of the river basin due to it.

The actress was present at the event held in Mumbai's JW Marriot hotel where she addressing the media and even talked about the casue of concern related to the proposal of cutting as many as 2600 trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony.

The BMC has approved to the cutting of trees, making way for the Metro car shed.

Talking about it, the actress said, “ such a huge decision cannot be made overnight. There must be proper planning and strategising for at least 3-4 years in advance before approving it.”

She added that like a building cannot be demolished overnight, leaving the residents on road, similarly in Aarey Milk Colony, trees cannot be cut like this. She said the animals and other inhabitants of the colony will perish and environment will suffer.

“If trees are cut like this, then Mumbai will turn into concrete jungle”, said the actress.

She suggested that there is a possibility of implementing a proper plantation drive in Aarey Milk colony due to a sufficient gap between the trees. The authorities can plant saplings to make sure everything is properly planned.

“We can wait for the metro but can't cut the trees like this”, said she.

Kangana urged that other celebrities should come forward and lent support to the cause of environment. Adding that B-Town celebs often refrain from talking about important issues affecting the people and country.

A few days back actress Shraddha Kapoor had joined the protest against the tree-cutting proposal at Aarey. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also tweeted and expressed her concern. Other celebs such as Raveena Tandon, Dia Mirza, Randeep Hooda, Kapil Sharma, Esha Gupta and others too voiced their displeasure over the decision.

The actress meanwhile has donated Rs 42 lakh to plant one lakh saplings on the Cauvery Basin. She urged everyone to do their bit, donate and plant one sapling to save our lifeline—the rivers.