Hrithik Roshan

At Karan Johar's bash, Hrithik poses with GF Saba Azad, Aamir Khan walks in with ex-wife Kiran Rao - Watch

Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad also came in for the grand birthday celebrations and looked stunning. 

At Karan Johar&#039;s bash, Hrithik poses with GF Saba Azad, Aamir Khan walks in with ex-wife Kiran Rao - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in a grand way just like his larger-than-life movies. The event took place at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night with who's who of the industry making their attendance felt. From Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Rani Mukerji to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor - all came dressed in their best.

HRITHIK ROSHAN AND SABA AZAD AT KARAN JOHAR'S BASH

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad also came in for the grand birthday bash and looked stunning. While Krrish actor donned a dapper black suit, Saba wore a smouldering black criss-cross body-hugging gown. They came together and happily posed for shutterbugs, making it official. 

AAMIR KHAN CAME WITH EX-WIFE KIRAN RAO

Superstar Aamir Khan attended Karan's bash with ex-wife Kiran Rao. Both Aamir and Kiran posed for the paparazzi stationed at YRF studio. While Aamir wore a velvet jacket and denims, Kiran dazzled in a shimmery one-piece dress. 

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS AT KJO'S 50TH BIRTHDAY PARTY

Besides these, almost the entire Bollywood including Tiger Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor, Riddhi Dogra, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif among many others came and wished the filmmaker. 

 

