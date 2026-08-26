New Delhi: Noted Bollywood filmmaker Kuku Kohli breathed his last on Tuesday, August 25, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was responsible for giving superstar Ajay Devgan his first break in the 1991 Bollywood film Phool Aur Kaante. Kuku Kohli was 77.
Veteran actress and Kuku Kohli's wife Aruna Irani arrived at the crematorium for the last rites and looked visibly devastated and heart-broken. Several video were shared on pap-pages where the noted actress was accompanied by her near-dear ones as they helped her walk through the passage towards the main crematorium site.
Aruna Irani looked bereaved as she arrived at the crematorium for her husband Kuku Kohli's funeral.
Kuku Kohli was best known for directing the 1991 action-romance Phool Aur Kaante, which marked Ajay Devgn's debut. His other directorial ventures include Haqeeqat, Suhaag, Zulmi, Anari No. 1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and Woh Tera Naam Tha.
While Kuku Kohli's professional contribution to Hindi cinema is known to all, making him highly reputed in the industry, but his relationship with Aruna Irani remained one of the lesser-known chapters of their lives for many years.
According to IANS, the couple's love story reportedly began on a film set and, interestingly, not on particularly romantic terms. Aruna had earlier revealed that she and Kuku initially shared a "love-hate relationship". She recalled that he would make the actors wait until Dharmendra arrived on the sets, something that would frustrate her because she was juggling multiple films at the time. Kuku would later console her whenever she was upset, and the equation gradually changed.
Aruna and Kuku married in 1990, when she was 40. Their marriage remained largely under wraps, and Aruna did not publicly discuss it while Kuku's first wife, Rita Kohli, was alive. She later explained that she felt it was inappropriate to speak about the relationship publicly out of respect for his first family.
Aruna once narrated the story during an appearance on the singing reality show Indian Idol earlier this year.
When host Aditya Narayan had asked her about her experience of working with Kuku, Aruna responded with her trademark wit, “Romance wala experience ya director wala?”
Asked to elaborate on their romantic equation, she said, “Romance to ajeeb baat thi, Kuku ji ka aur mera 36 (chattis) ka aakda tha.”
She then recalled an incident that eventually changed their equation. According to Aruna, she and Suresh Bhatt were joking about Kuku on the sets when the filmmaker asked what they were talking about. Suresh jokingly told him that they were discussing how handsome he looked in a white outfit.
Aruna recalled, “He seriously thought ki main unki tareef kar rahi hoon… then ahista-ahista woh soft hone lage, jab woh soft hone lage to main soft ho gayi… aur pata nahi kab chakkar chal gaya.”
Their relationship, however, was complicated from the beginning. Aruna had revealed that Kuku was already married and had children when they met, and she initially did not know that he had a wife and daughters. She said this was one of the reasons she kept their relationship private for years.
(With IANS inputs)
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