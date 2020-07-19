At least Deepika Padukone had sense to decline an award but Alia Bhatt shamelessly accepted: Kangana Ranaut exposes Bollywood

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut exposed quiet a few ugly truths about Bollywood's A-listers and their attitude towards outsiders while speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise. She came forward to talk about the support she got from Sushant when no one else had her back.

In the interview she said, "He must've gotten scared seeing how they humilated me at IIFA, London".

While Bollywood's nepotism racket has now been exposed to the larger public, there is still no discourse on how their award functions are a big scam to scratch each other's back.

Kangana opened up a discussion about the unfair practice of baseless nomination and selection without merit. She acknowledged that Deepika atleast had the sense to not accept the award when she got it for "Happy New Year" and had accepted that 'Queen' performance was better, but Alia had no shame in accepting an award for main lead for a 10-minute role in "Gully Boy".

In a rather fiesty discussion, she claimed that Mahesh Bhatt has never been her mentor instead it was Anurag Basu who found her.

She talked about how her choice of films was always based on the strength of a script and said, "If I wanted money and fame I would have worked with Salman and Aamir by doing this I am making more enemies than friends."

We have all heard about the witch hunt that was initiated against Kangana a few years ago where she was disrespected as an individual and a woman. Talking about those tough times she recalled how afraid she had been. "I was afraid initially Bajendra call me chudail, a sex addict and a drug addict, tried cutting me off financially and from getting any work," she said.

In a bold move, she called contemporary 'outsider' actors like Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu. She revealed how they defended nepotism and were constantly buttering people but still did not get big film offers. Whereas Sushant's downfall was caused by Bollywood bigwig mafias who suppressed him because he had self respect and wouldn't suck up to them.

"The film 'Drive' pulled him down and destroyed his career and I refuse to believe that Karan Johar had no ability to release the film", she said. In an urgent call to action, she says that there should be police complaints filed against Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali chased Sushant Singh Rajput for two films for five years, but YRF didn't allow it, so Kangana raises the question of why Sushant wasn't compensated.

Kangana said she was ready for a panel discussion with exhibitors and produces on this topic as this is not a battle.

"A boy has committed suicide due to bullying and people who are standing up for him are being summoned" she added.

She said Karan Johar hosts a gossip show and the reason why he gets TRPs is because there is an audience for lynching of outsiders.

She added, Karan Johar has not struggled he got his own studio at the age of 24 and Shahrukh Khan and Kajol were his first actors.

"This is not my fight I am fighting for the society which, currently, has no voice," Kangana exclaimed.

"At the end of my career I want to look back and think 'ok, I did what I could'", she said as she signed off.