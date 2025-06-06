New Delhi: The highly anticipated film "Sitaare Zameen Par" generated buzz today at an event, where actress Genelia Deshmukh, co-star Aamir Khan, and the film's director talk to the media. The event offered insights into the film's emotional depth and the compelling performances of actors Genelia and Aamir.

Genelia Deshmukh's role in the film is very pivotal and impactful. The spotlight was on Genelia as she spoke about her experience. "I am glad to get a chance to come back to Aamir Khan Productions," she shared, a nostalgic smile gracing her face. "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is a special film. The film gave me the recognition of being Aditi. Now being back at a different time which I am not very teeny popper. I am a different person & actor now. I am glad I could be cast as Sunita."

Aamir Khan, who stars opposite Genelia in the film, was gushing in his praise, painting a vivid picture of her talent and impact on screen. "The camera loves her. She lights up the frame when she enters it," Khan stated, his admiration evident. He continued, "Genelia started at the very top. When she started with her first film. She gave a flawless performance in her first film itself. So she was an accomplished actor in her very first film. She just stayed consistently stated at the top. Every performance of her is natural, real & effective. She is a real pleasure to work with. In this film her character is very important. The relation between Sunita & Gulshan is very pivotal to what happens to Gulshan finally. I really enjoyed working with her."

Khan also delved into his own character's journey and how Genelia's presence enriched their on-screen dynamic. "My character in the film is very immature. Gulshan does not know how to conduct relationships. He fails at all his relationships. His most important relation is with his wife the one he is failing at. The chemistry between me & Genelia really worked out for me. I could really bounce off her. When you have a good actor in front you take from the actor."

The director R.S. Prasanna, whose vision brings "Sitaare Zameen Par" to life, expressed his sentiments for both actors, emphasizing the authenticity they brought to their roles. "Both of them are extremely sensitive, emotional & authentic people. The film automatically becomes real and it has some kind of different energy where you capture the performances. When you work with such great actors it's a pleasure. You don't want to over direct. You just do your job of storytelling along with them. They are an absolute pleasure to work with."

"Sitaare Zameen Par" vows to be an emotional journey, with the powerful performances of Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan at its core. The event left attendees with a strong sense of anticipation for the film's release, eager to witness the magic created by these two wonderful actors.