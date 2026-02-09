Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015048https://zeenews.india.com/people/at-sonam-kapoors-baby-shower-bollywood-stars-arrive-in-style-kareena-kapoor-to-arjun-kapoors-pap-diaries-3015048.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAt Sonam Kapoors baby shower, Bollywood stars arrive in style: Kareena Kapoor to Arjun Kapoors pap diaries
SONAM KAPOOR BABY SHOWER

At Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, Bollywood stars arrive in style: Kareena Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor's pap diaries

Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022.

|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

At Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, Bollywood stars arrive in style: Kareena Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor's pap diaries Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja, hosted a baby shower at her Mumbai residence on Sunday evening.

The special occasion was attended by several B-town celebrities who arrived to celebrate the mom-to-be. Many celebs from the film industry. 

Her dad, actor Anil Kapoor, her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, and other Bollywood personalities made their way to the party. Sonam's cousins Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were also spotted by the paparazzi.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 'Mr. India' actor, was seen arriving at the venue in a blue floral kurta-pyjama and greeted the paparazzi stationed outside with folded hands.

Bebo, on the other hand, looked stunning in a blue ethnic outfit as she walked in to join the celebration.

Arjun Kapoor, looked dapper in an orange kurta which he paired with white pyjamas and sunglasses.

Shabana Azmi opted for a mustard yellow kurta set, while Khushi Kapoor stood out in a white and yellow saree.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Sonam shared the news of her second pregnancy in November 2025 with a stylish social media post that quickly went viral. She posted pictures in a pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana and wrote "Mother" with a kissing face emoji. 

Many friends from B-town sent their love. PeeCee and Kareena Kapoor congratulated the couple, while Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congrats, mamacitaaa." Anand Ahuja also shared a sweet message for his wife, writing, "Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!" 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ICC U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in ICC U19 WC 2026 team of the tournament; Check
Pakistan India T20 World Cup boycott
Pakistan, Bangladesh seek higher ICC revenue; India boycott call on this date
India US trade deal
No clarity on Russian oil – US goods set for tariff relief in India
Japan election
Japan Election: ‘Iron Lady’ Sanae Takaichi wins big; PM Modi congratulates
Suryakumar Yadav 84 vs USA
Gautam Gambhir hails Surya’s unbeaten 84 vs USA as one of the best T20I knocks
India-Canada ties
India-Canada national security ties advance after NSA Ajit Doval’s visit
Bangladesh elections 2026
From Mujib to Yunus: Bangladesh’s Political Timeline ends at the ballot box
Gaza Board of Peace
Israel reports ceasefire violation in Gaza ahead of Board of Peace meeting
mobility
Rooftops could turn into landing pads as India eyes air taxis to beat traffic
India-US Trade Deal 2026
Indian refiners ditching Russian oil for US trade deal?